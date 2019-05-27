Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
A SUMMER fair will be held at Woodcote Primary School on June 28 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Parents are being urged to collect bottles and cans for the tombola and anyone who can help on the day should contact a member of the school’s friends group.
