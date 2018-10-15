Warning for hall vandals

YOUTHS in Woodcote have been warned not to climb on the roof of the village hall.

Vandals scaled the building several times over the summer, ripping drainpipes out of the wall and knocking off roof tiles.

They also ripped off bird spikes designed to stop the creatures from settling on the roof edge and causing damage.

The incidents have been reported to the police and the hall management committee says anyone caught in the act will be prosecuted.