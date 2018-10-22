Church fair

Village to have defibrillator if location found
A DEFIBRILLATOR is set to be installed in ... [more]
Monday, 22 October 2018
ST Leonard’s Church in Woodcote will stage its annual fair at the village hall, off Reading Road, on November 10 from 1.30pm.
There will be stalls selling cakes, jams and preserves, jewellery, bric-a-brac, bath and beauty products and Christmas gifts.
Donations of sellable items would be appreciated. For more information, visit www.woodcote-online.co.uk
22 October 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say