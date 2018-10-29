Our teaching ensures every boy fulfils their potential in and out the classroom

THE Oratory is a Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference independent day and boarding school for boys aged 11 to 18.

Set in the beautiful Chilterns countryside, we offer the best of both worlds, with easily accessible routes to London, yet breathtaking surroundings. This allows us to provide fantastic sporting facilities such as 11 pitches, six cricket squares and 12 tennis courts.

Our teaching is second to none and we are celebrating another year of excellent exam results. At A-level, 40 per cent of results were A* to A grade. For a school with a broad intake and spread of ability these are results that we are immensely proud of.

Our value added results place the school in the top three per cent of schools nationally. However, our focus is on developing young people in a much broader and deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate.

We are a genuine all-round school, we believe in nurturing our boys to achieve their very best in whatever it is they set out to do.

Headmaster Joe Smith is a great advocate of this ethos, ensuring that every boy fulfils his potential in and far beyond the classroom. This is why we have such varied co-curricular activities, with more than 50 different clubs and societies to help each boy realise his passion.

We are a Catholic school but welcome boys of all faiths or none into our supportive community where boys from all backgrounds are inspired to learn and grow. We make sure every boy is a known and valued member of the school.

As our ISI report states, we are “highly successful in creating an atmosphere of friendship, cheerfulness and collegiality”.