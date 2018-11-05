Magazine help

Monday, 05 November 2018

WOODCOTE’S monthly parish magazine needs volunteers.

The Woodcote Correspondent needs a secretary to attend about four committee meetings a year and take accurate minutes as well as booking the venue.

It also needs a distribution manager to collect the magazines and give them to volunteers who deliver them door to door. This could be done on a rota basis.

For more information, email wood-co@runbox.com

