Magazine help

Monday, 05 November 2018
WOODCOTE’S monthly parish magazine needs volunteers.
The Woodcote Correspondent needs a secretary to attend about four committee meetings a year and take accurate minutes as well as booking the venue.
It also needs a distribution manager to collect the magazines and give them to volunteers who deliver them door to door. This could be done on a rota basis.
For more information, email wood-co@runbox.com
05 November 2018
