Drivers plea

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
WOODCOTE’S volunteer drivers scheme needs more helpers.
The drivers give lifts to people with poor mobility or medical needs to doctors’ appointments, day services and the shops.
For more information, call (01491) 681171 between 9.30am and 11am on weekdays.
05 November 2018
Church in new appeal for funds after annexe costs soar
MORE donations are needed in order to complete a ... [more]
