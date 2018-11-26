Monday, 26 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rally cash handover

THIS year’s Woodcote Rally raised more than £11,000.

The proceeds will be presented to charities and good causes, including Woodcote’s football and cricket clubs, community centre, library and conservation group, at the village hall next Friday (November 30).

The rally, which exhibits hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles, has now raised at least £492,000 since it was launched by the Woodcote Charitable Association in 1964.

Next year’s rally will takeplace on the weekend of July 13 and 14.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33