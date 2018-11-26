Rally cash handover

THIS year’s Woodcote Rally raised more than £11,000.

The proceeds will be presented to charities and good causes, including Woodcote’s football and cricket clubs, community centre, library and conservation group, at the village hall next Friday (November 30).

The rally, which exhibits hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles, has now raised at least £492,000 since it was launched by the Woodcote Charitable Association in 1964.

Next year’s rally will takeplace on the weekend of July 13 and 14.