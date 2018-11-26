Crowds flock to church’s festive fair despite downpours

A CHRISTMAS fair in Woodcote raised £1,858 for the village church.

Hundreds of people visited the event at the village hall despite downpours during most of the day.

More than 40 residents, all of whom had a connection to St Leonard’s Church, ran the stalls which were selling festive goods including handmade crafts, cakes, jams and chutneys, jewellery, bric-a-brac and bath and beauty products.

There were also second-hand toys and books for sale and a number of raffles and tombolas with prizes such as wine, homewares, games and art supplies.

Many stallholders wore festive hats and jumpers and some ran a refreshment room selling teas and mince pies.

Organiser Janet Casson said: “The turnout was fantastic considering the weather. The heavens absolutely opened on the morning but people still showed up in large numbers.

“The fair committee would like to express their thanks to everyone who made or donated items, those who helped to set up and staff the stalls and those who came to buy.

“We hope that visitors were pleased with their bargains and prizes and thank them again for their amazingly generous support.”

Last year’s fair raised a similar amount.