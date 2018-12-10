Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Library hours

WOODCOTE library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as December 30, New Year’s Day and January 2.

It will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on December 22, 27, 28 and 29 and from 2pm to 5pm on New Year’s Eve.

Normal opening hours will resume on January 3.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33