Library hours

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
WOODCOTE library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as December 30, New Year’s Day and January 2.
It will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on December 22, 27, 28 and 29 and from 2pm to 5pm on New Year’s Eve.
Normal opening hours will resume on January 3.
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say