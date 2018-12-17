Wood bridge

A NEW woodland pathway and bridge have opened at the old ponds off Greenmore and Green Lane in Woodcote.

They were installed as part of a conservation project run by the parish council with help from students at Langtree School, who cleared scrub, felled trees and wove fences.

The pupils, who were working for their Prince’s Trust award, also helped build the wooden bridge across an old drainage ditch. They were helped by some of the older pupils at Woodcote Primary School.

The land is owned by Thames Water, which gave £6,000 towards the bridge and the conversion of an old air raid shelter into a bat roost.