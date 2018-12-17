Wood bridge

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
A NEW woodland pathway and bridge have opened at the old ponds off Greenmore and Green Lane in Woodcote.
They were installed as part of a conservation project run by the parish council with help from students at Langtree School, who cleared scrub, felled trees and wove fences.
The pupils, who were working for their Prince’s Trust award, also helped build the wooden bridge across an old drainage ditch. They were helped by some of the older pupils at Woodcote Primary School.
The land is owned by Thames Water, which gave £6,000 towards the bridge and the conversion of an old air raid shelter into a bat roost.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say