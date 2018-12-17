Tots donation

THE Cabin Pre-School in Woodcote has received a £3,838 grant from the Co-op.

The donation came from a community fund operated by the retailer, which runs the Co-operative Food shop in Bridle Path.

One per cent of all money spent by customers on own-branded products goes into the scheme and beneficiaries are nominated by shoppers.

The money will go towards the cost of a new heating system installed last year as well as play equipment and days out.