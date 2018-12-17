Tots donation

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
THE Cabin Pre-School in Woodcote has received a £3,838 grant from the Co-op.
The donation came from a community fund operated by the retailer, which runs the Co-operative Food shop in Bridle Path.
One per cent of all money spent by customers on own-branded products goes into the scheme and beneficiaries are nominated by shoppers.
The money will go towards the cost of a new heating system installed last year as well as play equipment and days out.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say