Monday, 24 December 2018

Governor plea

LANGTREE School in Woodcote is seeking two new governors.

Candidates would sit on the main board and one of three sub-committees — finance, pastoral and community, or curriculum and standards.

They would need to attend about four meetings per term and generally play an active role in school life.

Anyone interested should call the school on (01491) 680514.

