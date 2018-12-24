Monday, 24 December 2018

Cricket prize

THE Oratory School in Woodcote has been named one of the best cricketing schools in the country.

The independent Catholic boys’ school was included in The Cricketer magazine’s Good Schools Guide 2019 for the fourth year running.

Meanwhile, the school has appointed former Middlesex cricketer Chris Peploe as its resident professional.

