First 10km of new year

THIS year’s Woodcote 10km race will take place on Sunday.

The runners will set off from the village hall in Reading Road at 10.15am and then go along South Stoke Road and follow an anti-clockwise circuit through the countryside via the edge of Goring.

The course, which will be marshalled, is hilly with a 358ft difference between its lowest and highest points.

The runners wll be chip-timed and there will be free hot drinks at the start and finish as well as a water station at the halfway point and the finish.

All finishers will receive a medal and there will be six trophies for the winners in each of three men’s and women’s age groups. These will be presented in the hall at 11.45am.

Organisers expect to have about 150 free places on the day. Anyone wanting to sign up should do so between 8.15am and 9.45am. The cost is £18. Participants must be aged 15 or over.

There will be limited parking at Langtree School, a short distance from the village hall. Parking on the street near the hall is not allowed.

The race is organised by Pangbourne Rotary Club. The proceeds will be split between the club and the ReadiFood food bank.