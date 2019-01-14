School to admit girls

THE Oratory School in Woodcote is to become co-educational.

The independent Catholic boys’ school, which was founded in 1859 and moved to the village in 1942, will begin admitting girls between the ages of 11 and 18 in September next year.

The move follows an assessment of current and prospective parents’ needs which showed there was demand.

St Philip House will be repurposed as a junior

co-educational house and a boarding house exclusively for girls in years 9 and above will be built.

Headmaster Joseph Smith said: “We’re excited to be able to offer our unique education to the families of girls and boys alike.

“By expanding our vibrant provision we will offer an outstanding preparation for our pupils in what lies beyond the Oratory.

“For 160 years, we have provided pupils with a secure and encouraging environment in which they can thrive, thereby equipping each to be resourceful and resilient. This will continue to be our aim.”

Matthew Stillwell, chairman of governors, said: “Many families who enquire about a place at the Oratory already have children in

co-educational schools and we have seen that parents are increasingly looking for a family-based shcool which can serve both daughters and sons.”