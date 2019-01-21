Panto dates

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
WOODCOTE Amateur Dramatic Society will perform their New Year pantomime Cinderella at the village hall at 2.15pm and 7.30pm on January 26 and February 2 and at 2.15pm only on January 27 and February 3.
For tickets, call 07956 136750 or visit
www.woodcotedrama.co.uk
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say