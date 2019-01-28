School resubmits plans for 24 new houses

PLANS for 28 new houses in Woodcote have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The Oratory School, which owns Chiltern Rise Cottage, Garden Cottage and Stable Cottage off Reading Road, wants to demolish the existing properties and build 24 in their place.

The one-hectare site is earmarked for 24 homes in the Woodcote neighbourhood plan. The school says the two- and three-bedroom properties would be “high quality, attractive and inspiring” and would include a number of “affordable” units.

There would be 65 parking spaces and access off Reading Road.

The internal access road would link up to land to the west belonging to Woodcote Garden Centre where permission for nine homes was granted in 2017.

The school was granted planning permission in March 2016 but this is about to expire as the council ordered construction to start within three years.

Meanwhile, Vida Estates, of Goring, is seeking permission to convert the former Woody Nook restaurant in Goring Road into a pair of semi-detached houses and build two more.

Vida says the new buildings will be traditional looking with a scale and style that is “respectful of neighbours”. The restaurant closed in 2017.