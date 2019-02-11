Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Soft landing

THE cushioned surfaces at the play area on Woodcote village green are to be replaced.

The village green committee is seeking quotes with a view to carrying out the work in phases.

The existing wetpour surfaces are shrinking and splitting following last summer’s heatwave.

The committee will also aerate the outfield of the cricket green with a spiking machine in order to tackle a moss problem.

