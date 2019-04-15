Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Help needed

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help organise this year’s Woodcote village fete.

The event is due to take place at the village hall and green off Reading Road on September 14 but organisers say they need more people to come forward to make it happen.

They need assistance setting up the site on the morning and clearing up afterwards as well as selling raffle tickets and other administrative tasks.

Anyone wanting to get involved should email wood cotevillagefete@gmail.com

