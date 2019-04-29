Coffee shops

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Monday, 29 April 2019
A COFFEE shop in aid of Langtree School’s parent-teacher association will be held at Woodcote community centre in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm.
Another one will take place at the same time next Saturday in aid of EVA’s Friends, a charity for children with rare neurological disorders.
29 April 2019
