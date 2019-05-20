Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

160 years of Oratory

THE Oratory School in Woodcote and the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath are now 160 years old.

The independent Catholic schools are to celebrate the anniversary with a series of events for both pupils and parents. These will include a Question Time-style debate, a wine tasting, book readings and cricket matches.

A black-tie ball in aid of the British Lung Foundation and the Reading homelessness charity Launchpad will be held at the school on November 15.

The main school, which is currently for boys but will go co-educational in September, was founded in Birmingham by theologian John Henry Newman, who is soon to be made a saint.

It moved to Woodcote in the Twenties and was reorganised into the senior and preparatory schools which between them educate 700 children aged two to 18 at any one time.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33