160 years of Oratory

THE Oratory School in Woodcote and the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath are now 160 years old.

The independent Catholic schools are to celebrate the anniversary with a series of events for both pupils and parents. These will include a Question Time-style debate, a wine tasting, book readings and cricket matches.

A black-tie ball in aid of the British Lung Foundation and the Reading homelessness charity Launchpad will be held at the school on November 15.

The main school, which is currently for boys but will go co-educational in September, was founded in Birmingham by theologian John Henry Newman, who is soon to be made a saint.

It moved to Woodcote in the Twenties and was reorganised into the senior and preparatory schools which between them educate 700 children aged two to 18 at any one time.