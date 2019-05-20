Good start for new village beer festival

THE inaugural Woodcote beer, gin and music festival has been hailed a success.

Hundreds of people attended the event on the village green, which raised at least £2,000 for the village primary school and its two pre-schools.

Attractions included a bar selling real ale and craft beers from the West Berkshire Brewery in Yattendon, whose sales director James Tomlinson organised the afternoon.

There was also a barbecue and ice-cream stall run by parents, a gin bar and performances by local bands Bill and the Sidekicks, Sub-Zero and Ameli.

Children enjoyed face-painting, pony rides from the Checkendon Equestrian Centre, sports workshops with coach Paul Meakin, a bouncy castle, entertainment by Jester Giggles and various games and stalls.

Mr Tomlinson, who lives in the village and whose children Lucy, nine, and Freddie, four, attend the primary school, said: “It was absolutely brilliant and attendance was high despite the overcast weather.

“Everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable time and we were amazed by the amount of support we had. We’ve already had lots of comments on social media asking us to run it again next year.”