Second rejection

A SECOND bid to build mobile homes at Woodcote’s disused reservoir has failed.

Richard Hazell, of Whitchurch Hill, has again been refused permission to redevelop the site off Greenmore.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says he didn’t provide enough information about the impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the scheme didn’t include “affordable” housing.

Mr Hazell applied for permission in principle with the details to be agreed in a separate application.

He had previously asked to be able to build 16 mobile homes on the land but was refused permission as the site is earmarked for 20 regular homes in the Woodcote neighbourhood plan.

He lodged an appeal but this was rejected by a planning inspector.

In a report to councillors, planning officers said the latest application was a “blatant attempt to eliminate the demonstrable visual harm”.

They said: “The lack of detail doesn’t mitigate harm but simply means the council doesn’t have sufficient detail to properly consider the impact.”

Mr Hazell has consent for 20 homes on the 0.49-hectare plot but says these can’t be built as a water main runs beneath it and could be damaged by digging foundations.