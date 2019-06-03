Bedtime story

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
A PYJAMA-themed story and rhyme session will be held at Woodcote library at 10am next Friday (June 7).
It is open to children aged under five who should wear bedclothes and bring their favourite cuddly toy.
The library also plans to host a summer reading challenge in which children are encouraged to read at least six books of their choice in exchange for stickers.
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say