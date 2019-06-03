Monday, 03 June 2019

Bedtime story

A PYJAMA-themed story and rhyme session will be held at Woodcote library at 10am next Friday (June 7).

It is open to children aged under five who should wear bedclothes and bring their favourite cuddly toy.

The library also plans to host a summer reading challenge in which children are encouraged to read at least six books of their choice in exchange for stickers.

