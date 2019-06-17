A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
A FUND-RAISING coffee shop in aid of Woodcote Pre-School will be held at the village community centre in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm.
Next Saturday (June 22) at the same times it will raising money will be for Stoke Row Women’s Institute.
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
