GP send-off

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
A RETIREMENT party for Dr Stephen Richards, who served Goring and Woodcote’s joint medical practices for 30 years, will take place at Woodcote village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 3.30pm. All are welcome.
17 June 2019
