Monday, 17 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Valuable hall

WOODCOTE village hall could be relisted as an asset of community value.

The parish council is to apply to South Oxfordshire District Council for a relisting of the facility in Reading Road as its listing has expired after five years.

If it succeeds, the district council will have to bear this in mind when deciding planning applications and the community will have a six-month moratorium to put a bid together if the hall is put on the market.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33