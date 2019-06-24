Top artists

THE Oratory School in Woodcote has been recognised as a top performer in A-level art and design.

Education research agency Oxford Analytics says pupils who sat last year’s coursework and exams achieved the best overall marks and progress compared with predicted grades in England.

The school’s art director Phil Chaundy said: “Anyone who enters our department can immediately see the sheer ambition in the quality of creative work produced . It’s great to have received recognition for this.”