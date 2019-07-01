Patients gather to say farewell to GP (and enjoy cake)

SCORES of patients attended a party at Woodcote village hall to mark the retirement of a long-serving village GP.

Dr Stephen Richards, who was a partner at Goring and Woodcote’s joint medical centres, has stepped down from the role after 30 years.

His former colleagues and his wife Billie served homemade cakes and hot drinks at the celebration

while guests chatted and wrote down their favourite memories of Dr Richards in a book which he was presented with at the end of the party.

A collection was taken which raised £2,000 to be shared between the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Dr Richards, of Elmhurst Road, Goring, joined the practices in 1989 after learning his profession at Selwyn College, Cambridge, and Bart’s Hospital in London.

He also served in a number of senior clinical roles and took part in discussions to save Townlands Hospital in Henley in 2005 and later to save its beds as part of a

£10 million rebuild.

Mrs Richards said: “It has been a lovely day — it feels like the end of an era but after 30 years it was time to draw a line and make a fresh start. We’re very glad to still be living in the area.”

Dr Richards said: “I’m totally overwhelmed by the attendance, although I’m sure people are coming mostly for the lovely cakes! There’s a wonderful feeling here today which confirms what a privilege it was to be a GP in South Oxfordshire.”