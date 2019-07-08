Monday, 08 July 2019

Rally with family fun

PONY rides and a penalty shootout challenge will be among attractions at the 56th annual Woodcote Rally next weekend.

The event will also include a display of hundreds of classic and vintage cars, lorries, motorbikes, steam engines, military and agricultural vehicles and more.

There will also be a range of family attractions, a country area with demonstrations, music and a beer tent.

The rally is held on the field north off Tidmore Lane Advance tickets cost £8 per day (£4 children). To book, visit www.woodcote
rally.org.uk

