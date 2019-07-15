Monday, 15 July 2019

Run chase ends in tie

A RUN OUT on the last ball meant WOODCOTE played out a tied match against RAF BENSON in the South Oxon Midweek Friendly League last week.

Rakesh Patel fell short when going for the run needed to surpass Benson’s total of 123-6 and so Woodcote finished on 123-7.

Elsewhere, GORING, with 109-6, beat CLIFTON, who ended on 108, by six wickets and WATLINGTON conceded to MORETON.

