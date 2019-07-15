Pub claims T20 trophy

MORE than 200 people watched a friendly T20 match between Woodcote and the Red Lion pub on Sunday in memory of the club’s former president Peter Aldridge.

A large contingent of the Aldridge family were present, including Peter’s son, Jonny, a long-serving Woodcote player, who turned out for the Red Lion.

The pub side emerged as winners, surpassing Woodcote’s 163 in the last over.

The Pete Aldridge Memorial Trophy was presented to captain Neil McDougall who was named man-of-the-match for his performance as wicket-keeper.

During the interval, more than 50 children also played a match on the village green.