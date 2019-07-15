Monday, 15 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub claims T20 trophy

MORE than 200 people watched a friendly T20 match between Woodcote and the Red Lion pub on Sunday in memory of the club’s former president Peter Aldridge.

A large contingent of the Aldridge family were present, including Peter’s son, Jonny, a long-serving Woodcote player, who turned out for the Red Lion.

The pub side emerged as winners, surpassing Woodcote’s 163 in the last over.

The Pete Aldridge Memorial Trophy was presented to captain Neil McDougall who was named man-of-the-match for his performance as wicket-keeper.

During the interval, more than 50 children also played a match on the village green.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33