Walk halted

TWO friends who grew up in Woodcote have postponed their bid to walk 110 miles for charity.

Stuart Maddock and David Capes, both 38, set off from Louth in Lincolnshire with the intention of walking non-stop to the Tees Transporter Bridge in Middlesbrough.

However, they were forced to stop after about 50 miles due to blisters and exhaustion caused by the heatwave.

They will complete the route in 15-mile segments over several days once they have recovered.

The pair, who both went to Langtree School in Woodcote, are raising money for Lupus UK as Mr Capes’s late mother Barbara had the condition for most of her life.