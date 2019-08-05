Showtime for entries

ENTRIES are now open for the art and produce show to be held at this year’s Woodcote fete, which will take place at the village green and hall off Reading Road on September 14 (noon).

Adults can exhibit only one entry in each category of the 12 classes including vegetables, fruit, flowers, miscellaneous produce, baking, preserves, photography, handicraft, art, writing, sunflowers and the owner most resembling their dog.

There are also four children’s classes for pre-schoolers, key stages one and two and under-15s.

Entry forms are available by emailing woodcotefete

@gmail.com and must be submitted by September 8.

Other attractions at the fete will include a dog show, live music, children’s games and a bar.