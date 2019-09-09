Village may see cut in speed limit

THE speed limit on the main road through Crays Pond could be reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has conducted surveys on the street after receiving complaints that drivers often go too fast.

It is yet to make a decision but Goring Heath Parish Council, which made the request on residents’ behalf, says officers found evidence of speeding.

This means the limit could go down to 30mph, which under county council guidelines is “the norm for towns and villages”.

Peter Dragonetti, vice-chairman of the parish council, said: “There has been pressure from residents on this for some time and we began investigating two years ago.

“We’re still waiting to hear what the next steps are. Sometimes nothing happens but we are keeping an eye on progress. I gather they found average speeds of between 40mph and 50mph so bringing it down to 30mph should bring that average down as well.

“They wouldn’t bring it that low if people were going much faster than that. They like the limits to be ‘self-enforcing’ and based on speeds that people naturally take on any given road.

“For a long time we assumed nothing could be done as there had to be a serious accident before the speed limit could be reduced. However, we’re told this can still be considered in a residential area.”

Meanwhile, the parish council is considering repainting the red telephone box at the village crossroads, which has been disused for about three years.

It could then be converted into a public information point or similar amenity.