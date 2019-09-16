Restaurant plan revised

REVISED plans have been put forward to convert the former Woody Nook restaurant in Goring Road, Woodcote, into four homes.

Vida Estates, of Goring, wants to demolish the building and replace it with two pairs of semi-detached houses.

This is similar to a scheme approved in March except the developer then wanted to convert the building into two semi-detached homes and build another pair next to it.

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the new application by October 4.