Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Restaurant plan revised

REVISED plans have been put forward to convert the former Woody Nook restaurant in Goring Road, Woodcote, into four homes.

Vida Estates, of Goring, wants to demolish the building and replace it with two pairs of semi-detached houses.

This is similar to a scheme approved in March except the developer then wanted to convert the building into two semi-detached homes and build another pair next to it.

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the new application by October 4.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33