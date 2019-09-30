Qualified solicitor

A FORMER pupil at Langtree Secondary School in Woodcote has qualified as a solicitor.

Sophie Clark, 24, has completed her 12 months training at law firm Blandy & Blandy in Henley.

Miss Clark, who lives in Cholsey, has now joined the firm’s probate, tax and trusts team, working primarily at its offices in Thames Side.

She said: “My experience of training here has been an excellent and enjoyable one and I am greatly looking forward to developing my experience at the firm.

“Returning to work in Henley, a lovely town that I know very well, makes it even better.”

Miss Clark also attended The Henley College, where she achieved one A* and two As in her A-levels, before studying for a law degree at the University of Reading.

She said: “I found case law interesting. When I studied it at university I knew I wanted to work with private clients.

“I enjoy meeting strangers, learning all about them and then doing what I can to help them.”