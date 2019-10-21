Monday, 21 October 2019

New benches

TWO vandalised benches on Whitchurch village green are to be replaced.

The parish council, which is responsible for the land off Eastfield Lane, is yet to decide the exact type of new bench but says they will be more durable.

The previous ones were smashed at about the same time that the rear window of a car parked nearby was shattered. Police were informed.

