Monday, 21 October 2019

Lego builders celebrate third birthday

FIFTY children attended a Lego-themed party at Woodcote village hall to mark the third birthday of the Master Builders’ Club.

The youngsters played a variety of games involving Lego bricks, including a building relay race, a challenge to build the tallest tower and building a self-portrait.

They also played “sock the block”, in which they had to knock down a Lego tower by throwing socks at it, and “creationary”, in which they made ordinary objects from Lego and others had to guess what they were.

Each child was given a slice of cake and a small present before they left.

The club was founded three years ago by neighbours Kate Winter and Clare Wright, from Kidmore End, who have six children between them.

As well as staging parties, the women run regular workshops in schools and museums.

Mrs Winter said: “The birthday party was great fun. Rather than being structured, we decided to put on a mix of games and challenges which the children could enjoy however they liked.

“It all got very silly — if my children had made that much of a mess at home I’d definitely have told them to clean it up”

Pictured are Kasper Thomas, Kate Summers, Clare Wright, Finn Gaffney and Bertie Hawker making a Lego tower.

