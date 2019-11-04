Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Surgery talk

A MEETING about the future of Goring and Woodcote’s joint GP surgery will be held at Woodcote village hall on November 16 at 2pm.

The practice’s senior partners will discuss the pressures they face, including high levels of missed appointments, and forthcoming changes to healthcare in which surgeries and clinics will work together more closely as “primary care networks”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33