Surgery talk

Disabled access at station to improve
ACCESS to Goring station from the village centre
Monday, 04 November 2019
A MEETING about the future of Goring and Woodcote’s joint GP surgery will be held at Woodcote village hall on November 16 at 2pm.
The practice’s senior partners will discuss the pressures they face, including high levels of missed appointments, and forthcoming changes to healthcare in which surgeries and clinics will work together more closely as “primary care networks”.
04 November 2019
