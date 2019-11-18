Christmas party date

A CHRISTMAS party for elderly residents of Woodcote will take place at Langtree School in the village on Wednesday, December 11 from 1.45pm to 4pm.

The guests will be served afternoon tea and entertained by young musicians. There will also be carol singing and a raffle.

All are welcome (no connection to the school is necessary) and transport from within the village can be arranged.

Anyone interested in attending should call the school on (01491) 680514 or email mtaylorlane@langtree

school.com