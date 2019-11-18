Rally raises £500,000

MORE than £500,000 has now been raised by the Woodcote Rally.

The figure was reached at this year’s 56th annual steam event, which was held over a weekend in July and raised £15,000.

The proceeds will once again by shared between dozens of local charities and other good causes.

The rally committee will present donations at a special event at the village hall at the end of the month.

The rally, which is organised by the Woodcote Charitable Association, began in 1964.

Thousands of people attended this year’s event, which featured more than 50 vintage and steam vehicles.

Next year’s rally will take place over the weekend of July 11 and 12.