School to offer bursaries

THE Oratory School in Woodcote has launched a fundraising campaign so it can offer bursaries to prospective pupils.

It wants to create “transformational” bursaries, which would be at least 75 per cent of the annual fees.

This would enable parents of more modest means to send their children to the independent Catholic boys’ school.

The move comes after the school announced it will accept girls from September next year.

The current fees for boarding and tuition are £8,019 per term and £5,808 without board for pupils in years 7 and 8.

For pupils in years 9 to 13, the cost of boarding and tuition is £11,719 per term and £8,447 without board.

The school, which celebrated its 160th anniversary this year, says it has launched the Heart Speaks to Heart campaign in the spirit of its founder Cardinal Newman, who was canonised by the Pope last month.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “With growing pupil numbers, academic and sporting success and a continued reputation for excellence, we launch Heart Speaks to Heart from a position of strength.

“We recognise and embrace the changing world around us and look forward to continuing to enrich the lives of current and future pupils.

“With the support of the Oratory family, we can ensure that the school remains a beacon for truly outstanding education for generations to come.”