Speeder fined

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A MAN from Woodcote has been fined for speeding.
John Gant, 83, of Reading Road, was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court of travelling at 35mph in the 30mph section of Woodstock Road, Oxford, on March 2.
He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.
02 December 2019
