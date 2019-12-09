Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Colditz talk

A TALK on the German wartime prison at Colditz Castle will be given at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday from 7.30pm.

Historian David Ray, of the Colditz Society, will be speaking at a meeting of the village’s British Modern Military History Society.

Entry costs £8, which includes a snack and contribution to a military charity, but places must be booked by emailing info@bmmhs.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33