Colditz talk

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
A TALK on the German wartime prison at Colditz Castle will be given at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday from 7.30pm.
Historian David Ray, of the Colditz Society, will be speaking at a meeting of the village’s British Modern Military History Society.
Entry costs £8, which includes a snack and contribution to a military charity, but places must be booked by emailing info@bmmhs.org
09 December 2019
