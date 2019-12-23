Van crashes

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
Monday, 23 December 2019
A VAN left the road and became embedded in a hedge after the driver lost control on the A4074 just south of Cane End.
The Ford Transit, which was being driven by a parcel courier, was heading north towards Woodcote when the accident happened on a bend in the early hours of Thursday last week.
The van was badly damaged when a tree branch pierced the radiator but the driver escaped unhurt.
