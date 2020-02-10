Help save amphibians

RESIDENTS of Woodcote are being invited to help protect amphibians.

Every year between April and May, hundreds of newts, frogs and toads return to the ponds off Greenmore to spawn but many are killed by cars while crossing the road.

The village conservation group is to put up a barrier to stop the creatures crossing and is seeking volunteers who can carry them across in a bucket instead.

This is similar to the Henley Toad Patrol, which was set up to protect amphibians returning to the ponds at Greenlands, near Hambleden.

Anyone wishing to take part can attend an introductory talk at Woodcote community centre in Reading Road on February 25 at 7.30pm.

The group is also urging drivers to proceed slowly in that area once the breeding season starts.

For more information, email info@woodcotecg.org.uk