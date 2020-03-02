House agreed

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
PLANS to knock down a bungalow in Bridle Path, Woodcote, and replace it with a house have been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.
The applicants, Mr and Mrs Green, intend to build a two-storey property with four parking places.
Two neighbours objected on the grounds of overlooking but planning officers said the proposal didn’t breach planning rules.
02 March 2020
