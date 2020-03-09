Monday, 09 March 2020

Coffee shop

A COFFEE shop in aid of Woodcote Pre-School will take place at the village community centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm.

There will then be coffee shops at the same time on the following two Saturdays in aid of the 1st Goring Heath scouts and Woodcote youth club respectively.

