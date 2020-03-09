Roadsides cleared

A TEAM of nine volunteers collected more than 20 bags of rubbish from the roadsides in and around Woodcote.

The group, who were led by Lesley Crockett, of Bridle Path, focused on the main approaches to the village between Oxford Road and Reading Road and the A4074.

They wore high-vis jackets and used litter-pickers provided by Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s contractor.

They collected discarded fast food wrappers, plastic bottles, coffee cups, drinks bottles and foam used to stuff furniture, among other rubbish.

Mrs Crockett said: “Attendance was a little bit down on last year but on a par with previous years.

“We couldn’t do as many roads as we would have liked but we were happy with the amount we collected and the weather was very kind, although windy.

“I’m grateful to everyone who took part and to the district council for providing the equipment.

“We’re looking forward to organising more events in the near future.”